× One person killed in wrong-way crash; EB I-70 closed past 7 Highway in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — One person has died Monday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver in Blue Springs.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed just after 7 Highway, near Adams Dairy Parkway, due to the crash, officials say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes when the crash occurred.

At this point, it’s not clear who died or how many other people were injured in the crash.

KC Scout cameras show a significant backup in the area, and drivers are being encouraged to find an alternative route.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information is confirmed.