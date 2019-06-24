× Police identify victim in early morning deadly crash on 169 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the man killed in a crash Monday morning in the Northland.

Police said the driver of a silver Ford Fusion was headed north on 169 Highway and went off left side of road, onto the soft median, and flipped over near the Barry Road exit just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. All five people inside the vehicle were thrown out.

One person, 33-year-old DeShaun T. Allen, died at the scene. The other four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One has serious injuries, the other three have non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

