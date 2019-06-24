Police identify victim in early morning deadly crash on 169 Highway

Posted 5:20 pm, June 24, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the man killed in a crash Monday morning in the Northland.

Police said the driver of a silver Ford Fusion was headed north on 169 Highway and went off left side of road, onto the soft median, and flipped over near the Barry Road exit just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. All five people inside the vehicle were thrown out.

One person, 33-year-old DeShaun T. Allen, died at the scene. The other four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One has serious injuries, the other three have non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.