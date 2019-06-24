Third homicide in past year at 18th and Vine district has some calling for more security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police identified a man shot and killed near 18th and Vine early Sunday morning as 31-year-old Bryan Bradford.

It's the third homicide in the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District in the past year. At least 10 people have been shot in four separate incidents.

The latest happened in a parking lot behind the Lincoln Building at 1805 Vine. It's right up the street from the American Jazz Museum and Blue Room and a little down Vine from a nearby daiquiri bar. Police said they don't have a suspect description.

"I fault the city because they are the ones that bought all the property down here and are running things more or less," Clyde Wirrie said.

Businesses and residents said they'd like to see security like there is at Westport, Power and Light and other entertainment areas of the city.

It's something Mayor-Elect Quinton Lucas, who has served on the 18th and Vine Committee said might be needed if the area is going to succeed.

"When you look at that amount of violent crime in one area, it's too much," he said. "I live in the 18th and Vine district for what it's worth, so as a resident, I'm uncomfortable with it. We need to continue to work not just with the Kansas City Police Department but with private security to make sure we have a presence, to make sure we are working on things like lighting to make sure people understand yeah we aren't going to allow that type of foolishness."

Lucas added other entertainment districts pay for that extra security.

He said he'd continue to support private sector funding of 18th and Vine and less city-control as he hopes the district becomes more self-sufficient during his time in office.

39.099727 -94.578567