U.S Men’s National Team prepares for Kansas City clash vs. Panama this week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Monday, the U.S Men’s National Team began practice at Pinnacle National Development Center in preparation for their clash against Panama.

It’s set to take place Wednesday in Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

With a pass to the next stage of the Gold Cup tournament in the bag, this final group stage match for Christian Pulisic and company will determine who they face next in the quarter finals of the competition.

If the team manages to get a win on Wednesday, they’ll go up against the runner-up of Group C, which can either be El Salvador, Jamaica or Curaçao.

Central defender for the national team and MLS club LAFC, Walker Zimmerman, said that the team’s mentality is solely focused on beating Panama on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t matter [who they face] we’re focused on us we’re a team we’re a one unit, and no matter who’s playing, we need to be ready from the first minute,” Zimmerman said.

The U.S currently sits in first place of Group D with six points and a goal difference of 10. They’ve played seven matches in Kansas City throughout their history and have never been defeated.

Coach Greg Berhalter, who was appointed in 2018, said that he thinks it’s great for the national team to be playing in Kansas City.

“You know Kansas City has always been a fantastic place for the National Team. I think the stadium [Children’s Mercy Park] is one of the best in Major League Soccer for creating a great atmosphere,” Berhalter said.

Last time the U.S came to Kansas City, they obtained a 4-0 win vs. Bolivia. Tickets are still on sale, and the game begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday