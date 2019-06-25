‘Any homicide should have justice’: Grandview neighbors react after 14-year-old shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- The Grandview Police Department is investigating the killing of 14-year-old Damien Norfleet.

They say he was shot and killed Monday night around 11:30 on Ashland Avenue.

"I was just about to fall asleep and heard five gunshots right outside my window," Madison Baird, a neighbor, said. "I thought it was in my driveway."

Baird said those gunshots happened at the house across the street from her home.

"I still have butterflies in my stomach from it," Baird said. "So sad."

Neighbors say they knew Norfleet because he was always outside playing basketball.

"He was always out doors liked to hang out with people," Baird said. "A lot of people there all the time. They seem very family oriented."

Police haven't said anything about the suspect yet, or about what led to the shooting that killed the 14-year-old. Neighbors are eager to see an arrest.

"Any homicide should have justice," Baird said. " Because it's gonna hurt that family to death if they never find out who it was."

If you know something that could help police solve the crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.