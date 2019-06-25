Athletes with special needs wrap up ‘exceptional’ season at KC Urban Youth Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a night of celebration Monday for athletes with special needs and their families.

But it was also a great night for the buddies who are paired with those athletes and enjoy helping out and having fun.

The Exceptionals softball league played their last game of the season at the KC Urban Youth Academy. More than 250 athletes worked together, swinging for the stars on the academy's multiple fields.

