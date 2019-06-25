× Authorities asking for more tips in 2016 killing of Kansas dog breeder

ASSARIA, Kan. — Authorities are asking for more tips in regards to the the killing of a Kansas dog breeder on the third anniversary of her death.

The Kansas Bureau of Information said 57-year-old Lori Heimer was found dead in her home on June 25, 2016 in rural Saline County.

KBI and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office have followed hundreds of leads in an effort to find the person responsible.

Officials said the investigation into Heimer’s murder remains active and ongoing and remains unsolved.

At the time of her death, Heimer operated Lori’s Poodle Patch, a dog breeding business from her home in Assari, Kansas. She was known to advertise her business in Wichita and Kansas City. Heimer sold a variety of dogs including poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles.

Authorities continue to seek information from anyone who had contact with Heimer through this dog business, in the month of June 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-KS-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

38.680283 -97.604481