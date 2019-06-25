Chiefs fan sprints in boots, jeans during chance encounter with Tyreek Hill, Gehrig Dieter

SHAWNEE, Kan. — It was anything but a normal day for one metro plumber when he noticed someone familiar while out on assignment Tuesday.

Anthony Rigolizzo had just picked up a water heater to bring to a True Blue Plumbing customer when he noticed Tyreek Hill and Gehrig Dieter running.

“‘Is that Tyreek?'” Anthony Rigolizzo asked. “He said, ‘Yeah, that is Tyreek.’ So I got out of the car, and it turned out to be Tyreek and Dieter.”

He asked if he could join the Chiefs players and their trainer for a sprint up the hill — all in his jeans and work boots!

Shoutout to the fan who came and asked if he could run the hill with us today. Work boots and jeans. #ChiefsKingdom loves to work!! — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) June 25, 2019

After putting in the work, they captured the moment with a selfie that Dieter shared on social media.

There he is ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/pZcSy6B0Cf — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) June 25, 2019

“I just thought, ‘Hey, what the heck? Why not get a sprint in with some of our guys? I cheered them on last year,” Rigolizzo told FOX4. “So yeah, just got a quick sprint in. Didn’t hold up very well, but definitely some great athletes.”

We asked Rigolizzo about the location of the training hill, but he said it’s a secret and din’t want to give up their location.

Rigolizzo is a big Chiefs fan and said he ended the meeting by wishing Dieter and Hill the best of luck this season.