Former UMKC distance runner qualifies for the Olympic Marathon Trials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Next year, we could very well see a former UMKC distance runner competing on the world stage for Team USA.

Quinlan Moll recently qualified for the Olympic Marathon Trials. Now he's getting ready for perhaps one of the biggest races of his life.

It takes a special kind of athlete to compete in the marathon. It's over 26 miles of agonizing pain.

"The whole last mile and a half or so, I was checking my watch, constantly looking down, seeing how much distance I had left to go and what time I was at," Molls said. "So I knew I was going to have to push it."

Heading into Saturday's race in Duluth, Minnesota, his goal was to go after the marathon time standard. He beat that, qualifying for the Olympic Trials with a time of 2:18:50.

"I've always kind of been someone who is an endurance runner. So as the distance goes up, I usually get better," Moll said.

While competing for UMKC, the 10K race was Moll's bread and butter. So his success in the marathon isn't all too surprising to him.

His former UMKC track and field coach and current mentor, Brett Guemmer, thinks Moll has a bright future ahead.

"As an athlete, he's just what you want every athlete to be. He shows up early; he leaves late. He does exactly what he needs to do," Guemmer said.

Up next, Moll has a full plate. Not only will he begin training for the Olympic Trials soon. He's also a law student at UMKC and works at a metro law firm.

Moll has several months to train for this big race. The Olympic Trials are next February in Atlanta.