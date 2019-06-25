Grandview police investigating after teenage boy killed in shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating a homicide after a 14-year-old boy was found shot and killed inside a home late Monday night. Investigators say officers went to the 13100 block of Ashland Avenue on a shooting call at about 11:30 p.m. and found the victim.

Police haven’t identified him other than to say he’s from Grandview, and don’t have a suspect description at this time.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. FOX4 will update this story with more information as we confirm further details.