High waters remain at Hillsdale Lake and many others, spoiling Fourth of July plans

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. -- Kansas City has gotten nearly a year's worth of rain in six months, and even if it stayed dry for the next week, a Fourth of July favorite is in doubt.

Instead of Hillsdale Lake gatekeepers checking people in with reservations, they've started offering refunds.

"This is show time for us!" Park Manager Gary Lucas said. "It feels like we're dressed up with nowhere to go."

He turned the corner into Scott's Creek and saw nearly 35 camps sites flooded.

"That water's easily 4-5 feet deep over the lower campsites," Lucas said.

It's one of seven camping loops at Hillsdale State Park -- all out of service and the majority under water.

"We'd like to be able to provide you the camping and the picnic shelters open and the shower buildings open and the swim beach open," he said.

Lucas said about 200 campers made reservations to celebrate Independence Day here -- but with lamp poles, signs and electrical boxes now submerged, his hands are tied.

He and his team will continue to protect what hasn't been touched by high water, dumping rocks along side the main road that leads to the campgrounds.

Lucas said the lake is up 12 and a half feet. It may take awhile, but he hopes his facilities will be back in action in just a few weeks.

"Keep the faith," Lucas said laughing. "As Schwarzenegger would say in the movies: 'We'll be back.'"

If you'd like to check how floodwaters have affected all Kansas State Parks, visit this site. Several Missouri State Parks are out of commission due to high waters and are offering refunds as well. More information can be found here.

38.638169 -94.810595