KCK police looking for man who exposed himself to group of women

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – KCK police are attempting to locate and identify a man who they say exposed himself to a group of young women.

The incident was reported Saturday in the area of South 9th and Miami Avenue in the Armourdale neighborhood.

Police say a young Hispanic man approached a group of women ranging from ages 9 to 21 and exposed himself.

The victims described the suspect to police as between being between the age of 20 to 29, standing 5’9” and weighing 120 pounds. He is reported to have black hair, wavy and ear length.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call KCK police at 913-596-3000 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.