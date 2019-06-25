Lexington police investigating murder-suicide

LEXINGTON, Mo. — Investigators in Lexington say a husband and wife are dead after a reported murder-suicide, their bodies were discovered on Monday morning.

A news release says that Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies went to the 3800 block of Linn Road in rural Bates City at about 9:45 a.m., when they found the bodies of 52-year-old Robin Hicklin and 49-year-old John Hicklin. The release says that Robin Hicklin was found on the main level of the home, and appeared to be the victim of an assault.

Deputies later located John Hicklin’s body in the basement, his death was declared a suicide.

The Lafayette County coroner investigated and concluded this was a murder-suicide. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy on Robin Hicklin’s body to determine her exact cause of death. The release says John Hicklin’s body was released to family.