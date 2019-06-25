× Lots of police activity at SubTropolis as officials conduct search for former employee allegedly making threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is encouraging employees at SubTropolis to lock their doors Tuesday morning and shelter in place.

According to officials on the scene, an employee who was fired a few days ago threatened to shoot up the property.

Someone called 911 after spotting that employee on the property.

Police are not sure whether the person is armed, but they do know who they are looking for.