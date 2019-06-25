× Man charged in KC hit-and-run that left Rosilyn Temple’s daughter seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 41-year-old is now facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left Rosilyn Temple’s daughter with two broken legs.

Christopher Wilson of Independence has been charged with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident for a crash that occurred on early June 16 at 31st and Benton.

Court documents say Wilson lost control of his vehicle and hit 36-year-old LaShanda Temple as she was trying to get into her car. He then allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

Rosilyn Temple, the founder of Kansas City’s Mothers in Charge movement, said doctors had to amputate one of her daughter’s legs. Her other leg was also broken.

Through their investigation, police learned that a brown 1972 Chevy Caprice with gold trim and gold wheels had been driving at a high speed when it lost control.

Surveillance video also showed the suspect vehicle had participated in a Juneteenth car show the night of June 15, according to court records. Police said they used social media posts that included license plates to link the vehicle to Wilson.

Court records say there were four witnesses with LaShanda at the time of the crash, who also identified Wilson as the suspected driver.

Wilson was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday. Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 bond.