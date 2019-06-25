Man charged with violent beating near downtown KC bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged with seriously injuring a man he allegedly attacked near a downtown bus stop.

Dorian Miller, 20, faces charges of first-degree assault and stealing.

On June 24, officers were called to the area of 18th and Grand on a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they found the victim laying on the ground, bleeding from his face, mouth and head.

According to court documents, the victim had just stepped off an ATA bus about a block away when he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.

A witness told police that they saw two suspects run toward the victim after the left the bus.

Officers allegedly saw Miller and a juvenile get on a bus at 16th and Grand, where they were arrested.

According to court records, the victim’s cell phone was in Miller’s possession. Miller allegedly told detectives that the victim “bumped” into him and and that he struck the victim one time in the face. Miller also said the juvenile with him was not involved.

According to staff at the hospital, the victim suffered from a broken facial bone, jawbone, nose, left shoulder and brain bleed.

Miller is in jail on a $75,000 bond.