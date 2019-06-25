× Man pleads guilty to raping and murdering Overland Park woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – A 25-year-old Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping and murdering an Overland Park woman in 2016.

Korrey Rinke, of Ottawa, Kansas, is guilty of first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the August 2016 killing of Julianna Pappas, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney.

Pappas was reported missing by her roommate on Aug. 22, 2016. Her body was found Aug. 31, 2016 in a wooded area south of W. 115th between Switzer Road and Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park.

According to court documents, Rinke was seen tampering with an electronic bicycle that belonged to Pappas.

When police first spoke to Rinke they claim he seemed nervous and denied that Pappas was in his car, then admitted she was in his car.

In a follow-up interview with Rinke, police say they read him his Miranda rights and he agreed to tell them about Pappas. Police say he told them that he and Pappas had been driving around together and purchased alcohol. According to the affidavit, he told police they were going to have sex but when she learned he did not have a condom, she said no.

Rinke reportedly then admitted to police that he forced her to have sex. Police say he admitted punching her and believed he broke her arm when he assaulted her. He said he left her in the park, injured and described her as ‘gurgling’ from her injuries. Police say Rinke told them he did not believe she would survive her injuries.

According to police, Rinke went back to the area four days later to make sure she was dead, but could not find her.

Sentencing for Rinke is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on September 12 in Johnson County.

The case was investigated by Overland Park police and the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory.