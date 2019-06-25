Metro woman warns of repeated flooding in River Market apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Our record-setting rainy spring has led to lots of flooding. But one metro woman says she never expected it to rain inside her River Market loft.

Christie Merandino just moved from Fort Lauderdale and thought this apartment with high ceilings, brick walls and killer views was a dream come true.

"I saved up and really wanted to do Kansas City the right way," Merandino said.

But she didn't realize the unit came with a built-in water feature.

"It comes in sheets. It's like having a private waterfall in your bedroom you don't want," Merandino said.

The first time it happened back in February, management from the Richards & Conover lofts put her up in a hotel.

"I lost a bunch of things, and they compensated me for it and said they'd take a look at the roof," she said.

She thought the problem got fixed. But during a very wet spring, every rain brought more flooding in her unit. In total, $7,000 of belongings have been destroyed.

"Everything was just wet and ruined. It was absolutely awful," Merandino said.

Every morning since, she's had a new way of making her bed.

"My normal routine is to cover my bed and cover my TV with plastic," she said.

The building's owned by Fairway Management in Columbia, which operates dozens of properties around the country.

The company's faced past lawsuits for alleged neglect in building maintenance at some of its other properties, including bed bugs, black mold, flooding and even failure to replace a smoke alarm in an apartment where a disabled woman died in a fire.

"You're just scared and you're sad," Merandino said.

Merandino's so fed up she's now moving out. She's still fighting to get her damaged items, not covered by renter's insurance, replaced.

She also wants to warn others because the building's already listed her unit for rent and has told her there are no plans to make roof repairs because it's too expensive.

"They know something's wrong which is why I'm moving. Then they're listing it again to do to some poor individual. There's no accountability and they just really don't care," she said.

The local property manager gave FOX4 contact information for Fairway Management. We've called and emailed several times and the company's declined to answer our demands for answers about fixing this flooding problem.