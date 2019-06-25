Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies 44-year-old woman killed in Blue Springs wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The person who died Monday night after a wrong-way crash in Blue Springs has been identified as 44-year-old Heather Blackman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 9:25 p.m a driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when she hit Blackman's vehicle head on. Blackman died at the scene.

A passenger in Blackman's vehicle was injured, but they are expected to be physically okay.

The driver who was heading the wrong-way has serious injuries.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in connection with this crash.