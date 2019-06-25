Stay weather aware Tuesday evening

Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies 44-year-old woman killed in Blue Springs wrong-way crash

Posted 6:16 am, June 25, 2019, by

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The person who died Monday night after a wrong-way crash in Blue Springs has been identified as 44-year-old Heather Blackman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 9:25 p.m a driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when she hit Blackman's vehicle head on. Blackman died at the scene.

A passenger in Blackman's vehicle was injured, but they are expected to be physically okay.

The driver who was heading the wrong-way has serious injuries.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in connection with this crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.