More metro families report waiting months for headstones purchased at local cemetery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a Tonganoxie woman said she has been waiting months for a headstone she purchased in February, more families are sharing similar stories.

Since FOX4's interview with Mary Reno, she said she still hasn't heard from Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery or their parent company, StoneMor.

But a spokesperson with StoneMor tells FOX4 that Reno’s dates are inaccurate, and they're within their window of delivery.

But Reno isn't the only customer who said they're in this situation.

Another Kansas family said they are dealing with the same thing, waiting since January for their headstone.

“As a general rule, it takes anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months. It shouldn’t take years,” said Cherie Reese, vice president of human resources and operations of the Kansas City Better Business Bureau.

Reese said these families are far from alone.

Although the KC BBB doesn't handle the direct complaints of the Pennsylvania-based StoneMor, a review of their recent complaints show a similar subject.

“Pretty much all the complaints were they did not get their headstones in a timely manner," Reese said.

Reese said during these emotional times, it's even more important for consumers to do their research before paying upfront.

She also said it's best to contact the BBB to help resolve these issues and for companies to always be up honest and realistic.

"It's usually communication barriers, and once you past those, this company had been in business for quite a long time, it could possibly be just a communication problem," Reese said.

The families said they haven't heard back from StoneMor regarding their purchases; however, a representative tells FOX4 they are working to complete these orders.

