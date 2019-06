Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An investigation is underway after police found a person dead on the stairs of a home Tuesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m. a woman called police. The woman said she walked out of her home near Independence and Spruce to give her sibling some money and found the body. Police have not confirmed whether the victim is the woman's sibling.

A dispatcher for the Kansas City Police Department told FOX4 foul play is suspected.