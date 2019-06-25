Prospective entrepreneurs, patients and caregivers learn rules for medical marijuana in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of people Tuesday learned how to become part of Missouri's new medical marijuana industry.

New state applications are required for people in the Show-Me State to both buy and sell medical marijuana.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment last November opening the door for legal cannabis in the state.

The seminar at the KCI Expo Center explains the rules for those who want to own or operate a medical marijuana dispensary. There will be 338 licenses for operators selling marijuana, enough advocates say to make it convenient for people to get the drug anywhere in the state.

There are also sessions for patients and caregivers who will need licenses to buy marijuana or grow their own.

Ashley Markum, of Rogersville, Missouri, said being able to get different forms of marijuana will make a huge difference in the quality of life for her 6-year-old son, who suffers from epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

"We are going to have a lot more options for him," Markum said. "Right now all we can access is the CBD oil. But with what has passed last year, we can get THC. We can get patches. We can get lotions, all kinds of different things that are really going to help."

The state director of the medical marijuana program will be the keynote speaker. Missouri begins accepting medical marijuana patient applications on Independence Day, July 4, although doctors already can recommend cannabis for patients with serious or debilitating illnesses.

The constitutional amendment requires the state to award its first marijuana business license by December 31, with sales expected to begin early next year.