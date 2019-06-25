× Silver Alert issued for Excelsior Springs man who didn’t show up for doctor’s appointment

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing Excelsior Springs man who never showed up for his doctor’s appointment in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Richard Hamm was last seen just before 8 a.m., leaving an apartment on Tracy Avenue in Excelsior Springs. He was driving a white 2012 Scion XB with the Missouri license plate CU3C6E.

Officials said the 63-year-old didn’t arrive at his doctor’s appointment as planned.

Hamm is diagnosed with dementia and relies on supplemental oxygen; MSHP said he didn’t take any oxygen tanks with him. Officials said he also made suicidal statements to a friend.

MSHP said someone possibly saw Hamm’s vehicle on Highway 116 in Braymer, Missouri, around noon, but there wasn’t any verified contact.

Hamm is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he wears glasses and has scars on his left eye, right hand, right wrist and right forearm.

Anyone who sees Hamm or his vehicle is asked to 911 immediately or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-622-0800.