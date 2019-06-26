Community donates wheelchair, ramp to help metro caner patient get out and about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- It was a special day for a metro woman fighting cancer.

Sheral Livingston rarely leaves her home except to go see the doctor. On Wednesday, Livingston received a priceless gift allowing her to spend quality time outdoors for the first time in nearly 2 years.

Sarah Hansen is a close family friend who has always felt like part of the family.

"Since I stayed the night so often, she became my mom. She would always feed me and made sure I was OK," Hansen said.

After talking with her best friend, she thought of a way to give back.

"I asked Rebeka if she could get in and out of the house, and I was told her wheelchair had not worked in two years," Hansen said.

Livingston's electric chair stopped working more than a year ago, and she did not have the money to fix it. Then a community member recently offered to donate a power wheelchair to the pancreatic cancer patient.

But there was still the problem of getting in and out of her Independence home.

On Wednesday, volunteers with UAW Ford spend nearly 4 hours helping to build the family a wheelchair ramp. Through their community service program, they have built more than 600 ramps since 2012.

"I think I have the best job in the world because I get to witness this, the people who have not been out of their home for years," said Kim Rowland with UAW Ford.

Livingston said she's grateful for the gift to spend time outdoors with her three daughters and seven grandchildren.