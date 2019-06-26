Country singer Justin Moore dedicates song about heaven to Granger Smith and his family

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — Country singer Justin Moore recently took a moment at a country music festival in Ohio to honor Granger Smith and his family.

Before playing “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” Moore chatted with the crowd at Country Fest in Ohio and said, “The last time I played here, Granger Smith was here with us. We got to play with Granger.”

Moore went on to talk about how Smith his wife have dealt with a difficult time over the past few weeks.

“Not only do we want to send our condolences out to them–thoughts and prayers–I want to send this song right here out to he and his wife, and his son, who is up in Heaven right now.”

The couple’s youngest son, 3-year-old River, drowned at the family’s home.

Smith was scheduled to perform at Kansas City’s Hot Country Nights on June 6, but had to suddenly cancel the concert after River died.

Smith and his wife have been relatively quiet on social media since the devastating incident. They spoke out for the first time last week when they shared a video tribute to River.