Dave Eckert shares some of his favorite 4th of July grilling recipes

Porto do Sul’s gluten-free cheese bread (Pão de Queijo)
Makes 4 dozen mini muffins or 2 dozen standard muffins
Ingredients:
Spray vegetable oil
¾ cup canola oil
1 ¾ cups milk
3 eggs
½ tablespoon salt
3 ¾ cups packed tapioca flour
2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400° F. Spray muffin pans with vegetable oil and set aside.
In an 8-cup blender, pulse oil, milk, eggs and salt.
Add tapioca flour 1 cup at a time, pulsing after each addition to blend.
Add Parmesan and pulse just enough to distribute cheese evenly throughout the batter.
Pour batter into the prepared muffin pans, filling ¾ full. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden.
Serve immediately while warm; cheesebread deflates as it cools. Repeat the process with remaining batter or save for another day; batter may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Chimichurri-mayo sauce
Ingredients:
1 cup tightly packed parsley leaves
2-3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
¼ red bell pepper, seeded
1 teaspoon oregano
¼ cup white vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup good-quality mayonnaise
Lettuce, for serving
Directions:
Finely chop parsley, garlic, bell pepper and oregano in a food processor. Add vinegar and oil in a fine stream. Season to taste with salt. Mix 2 tablespoons chimichurri with mayonnaise.
To assemble picanha sliders:
Split cheesebread and spread a teaspoon of chimichurri mayo on the bread. Add slices of picanha and top with lettuce to serve.
Polenta (Tannin Wine Bar)
Ingredients:
1 cup polenta medium grain
2 cups whey - alternative 1 ½ cup water plus ½ milk
2/3 cup white wine
1 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup cream cheese
Directions:
· combine white wine, whey and salt in a pot and bring to a boil
· whisk in polenta while liquid is boiling little by little
· make sure there is no lumps in polenta then cover and low simmer until most of the liquid has been cooked off (10-20 minutes)
· add the cream cheese, stir and keep heat on low heat until all the cream cheese has melted into the polenta
Tarragon / Parsley Cream Sauce (Tannin Wine Bar)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons fresh tarragon
½ bunch flat leaf parsley
2 cups cream
1 cup cream cheese
sugar
salt
Directions:
· simmer cream with cream cheese until cream cheese melts, allow to cool slightly
· add all ingredients in blender or food processor and blend thoroughly
· CAUTION: if blender is on high when you turn it on you will make a mess with hot cream
· season to taste
· recommended 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar
White Bean Puree (Tannin Wine Bar)
Ingredients:
2 cups white beans
1 parsnip, peeled, rough chop
3 garlic cloves rough chop
½ small onion large dice
3 green onions large cut (only the white end)
1 small leek large dice and washed (only the white end)
1/3 cup coconut milk
salt
white pepper
Directions:
· soak your white beans in water overnight
· add twice as water because beans will expand over nights
· strain out beans and in a pot and will with water (6-8 cups) then simmer for 45 minutes
· in a sauté pan cook garlic, onion, green onion, leeks, and parsnips in 2 tablespoons of canola or vegetable oil
· cook on low heat and do not brown vegetables 5-10 minutes
· add sautéed vegetables (parsnips will be undercooked) to simmering bean water
· cook items in pot until all items are soft (overcooked) add more water if needed
· strain out beans and vegetable and save 2 cups of liquid
· blend in food processor with liquid that was set aside
· season with salt and pepper to taste
· recommended 2 teaspoons salt 1 pinch of white pepper
