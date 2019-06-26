Dave Eckert shares some of his favorite 4th of July grilling recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Porto do Sul’s gluten-free cheese bread (Pão de Queijo)

Makes 4 dozen mini muffins or 2 dozen standard muffins

Ingredients:

Spray vegetable oil

¾ cup canola oil

1 ¾ cups milk

3 eggs

½ tablespoon salt

3 ¾ cups packed tapioca flour

2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400° F. Spray muffin pans with vegetable oil and set aside.

In an 8-cup blender, pulse oil, milk, eggs and salt.

Add tapioca flour 1 cup at a time, pulsing after each addition to blend.

Add Parmesan and pulse just enough to distribute cheese evenly throughout the batter.

Pour batter into the prepared muffin pans, filling ¾ full. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden.

Serve immediately while warm; cheesebread deflates as it cools. Repeat the process with remaining batter or save for another day; batter may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Chimichurri-mayo sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup tightly packed parsley leaves

2-3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

¼ red bell pepper, seeded

1 teaspoon oregano

¼ cup white vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup good-quality mayonnaise

Lettuce, for serving

Directions:

Finely chop parsley, garlic, bell pepper and oregano in a food processor. Add vinegar and oil in a fine stream. Season to taste with salt. Mix 2 tablespoons chimichurri with mayonnaise.

To assemble picanha sliders:

Split cheesebread and spread a teaspoon of chimichurri mayo on the bread. Add slices of picanha and top with lettuce to serve.

Polenta (Tannin Wine Bar)

Ingredients:

1 cup polenta medium grain

2 cups whey - alternative 1 ½ cup water plus ½ milk

2/3 cup white wine

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup cream cheese

Directions:

· combine white wine, whey and salt in a pot and bring to a boil

· whisk in polenta while liquid is boiling little by little

· make sure there is no lumps in polenta then cover and low simmer until most of the liquid has been cooked off (10-20 minutes)

· add the cream cheese, stir and keep heat on low heat until all the cream cheese has melted into the polenta

Tarragon / Parsley Cream Sauce (Tannin Wine Bar)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon

½ bunch flat leaf parsley

2 cups cream

1 cup cream cheese

sugar

salt

Directions:

· simmer cream with cream cheese until cream cheese melts, allow to cool slightly

· add all ingredients in blender or food processor and blend thoroughly

· CAUTION: if blender is on high when you turn it on you will make a mess with hot cream

· season to taste

· recommended 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar

White Bean Puree (Tannin Wine Bar)

Ingredients:

2 cups white beans

1 parsnip, peeled, rough chop

3 garlic cloves rough chop

½ small onion large dice

3 green onions large cut (only the white end)

1 small leek large dice and washed (only the white end)

1/3 cup coconut milk

salt

white pepper

Directions:

· soak your white beans in water overnight

· add twice as water because beans will expand over nights

· strain out beans and in a pot and will with water (6-8 cups) then simmer for 45 minutes

· in a sauté pan cook garlic, onion, green onion, leeks, and parsnips in 2 tablespoons of canola or vegetable oil

· cook on low heat and do not brown vegetables 5-10 minutes

· add sautéed vegetables (parsnips will be undercooked) to simmering bean water

· cook items in pot until all items are soft (overcooked) add more water if needed

· strain out beans and vegetable and save 2 cups of liquid

· blend in food processor with liquid that was set aside

· season with salt and pepper to taste

· recommended 2 teaspoons salt 1 pinch of white pepper

