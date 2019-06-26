Friends of transgender woman killed in KC left heartbroken, hoping for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A search for a killer is underway in the metro as friends of the victim remember her life.

They're sharing memories of 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey after someone killed the transgender woman Tuesday morning near Independence and Spruce.

Lindsey's friends are devastated after she was found shot to death on the porch of a home in the area.

They said she was a bright, loving and caring person. Now they just hope someone will come forward and bring their friend some justice.

"I don't want this to happen to nobody else," Raven Johnson said. "Being murdered like that, there was no reason. Whether it was over something petty, big or small. Nobody should be killed like that, and the way she was found was heartbreaking."

Lindsey's friend Torrey West said days before her death, she made amends with a number of her friends.

"Like she knew something was going to happen," West said. "She apologized for everything she'd done wrong, and she'd made amends with everybody."

"It makes me feel good that she set herself free and cleared up all loose ends with everybody," West continued.

Lindsey was a a transgender woman.

Zachary Mallory, a community advocate, said trans women are at the highest risk of being murdered.

"They are still human beings," Mallory said. "They still deserve to be treated with respect and love. They deserve to be alive."

"Most people just looked over her because they thought she was just another homeless transgender person out here, but she was actually a pillar in the transgender community," West said. "She would keep people together."

Her friends spent Wednesday writing with chalk outside the home where Lindsey spent her last moments because they said her life has as much meaning as anyone else's.

In the meantime, they're hoping someone will speak up about who did this to their friend.

"If they can bring any closure to the family, to the transgender community to let us know what happened..." West said.

Police said there's no new information about this case.

If you know anything about what happened to Lindsey, you're asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There's a $25,000 reward for information leading to a conviction, and you can remain anonymous.