KC Mothers In Charge spread the word about increased reward for homicide tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Calls to the TIPS Hotline have picked up since Friday’s announcement that The Kansas City Crime Commission increased its reward for tips that solve homicides to $25,000. While the increase is positive, one local group says it's not good enough.

KC Mothers In Charge spent Wednesday afternoon at 63rd and Prospect spreading the word about the increased TIPS reward, about the plague of homicide taking over Kansas City, and how the community can help.

So far, there have been 63 homicides in 2019 as opposed to 56 at this time in 2018. While even one is too many, the amount of people dying from gun violence and the fact that the number keeps rising is unacceptable to the mothers who know what it is like to lose a child to violence.

“I lost my 17-year-old son three days before his 18th birthday, March 7, 2009. It has been 10 years and my son's homicide is still unsolved," said Latrice Murray. “I just can’t explain the pain some days… I just want people to come out in the community to be a part of it."

It may not be your loved one today and hopefully not tomorrow, but no one is exempt from homicide and no one expects to be to a victim of homicide, like the mothers in the group are.

Since Friday's announcement of the increased reward, as of Tuesday, the TIPS Hotline has received 65 calls; 15 of the tips are about unsolved homicides. Wednesday produced even more.

That is a higher call volume than before, but the folks at the TIPS Hotline believe that as word spreads of the $25,000 reward, the calls will pick up.