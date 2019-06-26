KC originals: Aixois Bistro shares their recipe for moules marinieres

Moules Marinieres
Ingredients:
4 lbs. fresh mussels
Onions, thinly sliced
Fennel, sliced
1 tbsp. butter
1 bay leaf
1 sprig fresh thyme
1/2 c. dry white wine
Handful of parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Clean the mussels using cold water.
- In a large pot, soften the onions and fennel over low heat with butter, bay leaf and thyme.
- Add white wine and cleaned mussels.
- Increase the heat to high, cover and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the mussels open. Shake the pot every so often to help the mussels cook evenly.
- Once cooked, remove and discard the thyme, bay leaf and any mussels that have not opened.
- Add the chopped parsley.
- Serve with crusty French loaf bread. Enjoy!
