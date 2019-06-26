KC originals: Aixois Bistro shares their recipe for moules marinieres

Moules Marinieres

Ingredients:

4 lbs. fresh mussels

Onions, thinly sliced

Fennel, sliced

1 tbsp. butter

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh thyme

1/2 c. dry white wine

Handful of parsley, chopped

Directions:

Clean the mussels using cold water.

In a large pot, soften the onions and fennel over low heat with butter, bay leaf and thyme.

Add white wine and cleaned mussels.

Increase the heat to high, cover and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the mussels open. Shake the pot every so often to help the mussels cook evenly.

Once cooked, remove and discard the thyme, bay leaf and any mussels that have not opened.

Add the chopped parsley.

Serve with crusty French loaf bread. Enjoy!

