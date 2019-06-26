× KC Royals reinstate pitcher Eric Skoglund after 80-game suspension for PED use

CLEVELAND — The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Eric Skoglund after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use.

Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was suspended in January after his positive drug test. Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games with the Royals last season.

He was the second Royals player in two years to test positive for banned performance enhancing drugs. Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was suspended 80 games just before the start of the 2018 season.

Right-hander Brad Boxberger was designated for assignment. He went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in 29 appearances.

Left-hander Tim Hill was recalled from Omaha for the third time this season. He has made six appearances with the Royals and has a 6.75 ERA.