Kevin Kietzman explains comments after getting in hot water for Andy Reid hot-take

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Kevin Kietzman’s been pulled from the airwaves at Sports Radio 810 since Monday after comments about Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

Now, the sports radio host is defending his record and said the massive backlash is a misunderstanding.

“I'm the last guy who is going to go on the radio and jump on a parent about losing a child,” Kietzman tells FOX4. “I couldn't feel worse for Andy Reid.”

During his Monday broadcast, Kietzman argued Reid struggles with discipline when it comes to his players -- and family.

"Discipline is not his thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life,” Kietzman said on his show "Between the Lines." "He’s had a lot of things go bad on him, family and players."

Many listeners assumed Kietzman was referring to Andy Reid’s son, Garrett Reid, who died from a drug overdose in 2012.

The story went viral with thousands calling for Kietzman to be fired.

On Wednesday, Kietzman explained to FOX4 that he was referring to Andy Reid’s other son, Britt Reid, who remains a defensive coach on the Chiefs' staff.

“The defensive staff was terrible, and we've had people call in and say, ‘Why is Britt Reid still on the staff? They gutted the whole thing, why is Britt Reid still there?’ I don't have an answer,” Kietzman said.

Kietzman repeatedly stressed how much respect he has for Andy Reid and scoffed at the suggestion that he would reference the tragic loss of Reid’s son.

“I've been trying for the better part of two and a half days to reach out to Coach Reid,” Kietzman said. “I really want to speak to him because what's bothering me is that anything that I did and I screwed up because I was not specific enough about what I was talking about -- that's on me. “

Kietzman said he's aiming to return to the airwaves on Friday but admits it will be difficult to do his job properly without clearing the air with Andy Reid.

His station, Sports Radio 810, has a relationship with the Chiefs, which includes a weekly interview with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

38.953617 -94.733571