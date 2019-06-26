× KU officials searching for man entering women’s restrooms, looking under bathroom stalls

LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU officials are looking for a man who has been entering women’s restrooms on campus and looking under bathroom stalls.

KU Public Safety issued a release Wednesday about three incidents in June. They say the man has entered bathrooms in Strong Hall and the Dole Center on Sunnyside Avenue where he’s looked under occupied bathroom stalls.

On Wednesday, the victim in one of these incidents startled the man, and he ran from the Dole Center, heading northwest toward Jayhawk Boulevard.

The public safety department describes the suspect as a white man, 5-foot-9 in height, weighing 165 pounds.

He has short brown hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue pants, a blue or brown hat and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information that could assist campus officials or who can identify this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.