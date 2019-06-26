Man accused of making a terroristic threat following lockdown at SubTropolis underground complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Clay County prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday who allegedly said he had 45 bullets and was going to "shoot people around here" at Hunt Midwest SubTropolis on Tuesday, causing a lockdown that lasted for nearly three hours. Kevin Becknal, 45, faces a felony count for making a terroristic threat.

Court papers say Becknal was recently fired from a business at SubTropolis, and security called police after he showed up on Tuesday and threatened the shooting. A witness working at Ground Effects said he was at the entrance when Becknal arrived and told him to get a supervisor. The witness said he and Becknal spoke for about 10 minutes, which is when Becknal said he had ammunition and was going to shoot people. But that never happened, and the witness said Becknal drove off.

The complex still went into lockdown because security and responding officers didn't immediately find Becknal, who was eventually arrested near 95th and Mission in Overland Park. A detective noted in court papers that other employees claimed Becknal told them they were going to get shot after he was fired on June 18.

Becknal is currently being held at the Johnson County Detention Center. Clay County officials say no bond is set for his charge in Missouri, where he faces up to seven years in prison if he's convicted.