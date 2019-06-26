× Mayor of Lexington announces resignation after “hatred, attacks and outright lies”

LEXINGTON, Mo. — Lexington, Missouri mayor Fred Wiedner announced Tuesday night that he is resigning from his position of mayor immediately.

“The recent hatred, attacks and outright lies that have been hurled my direction on Facebook by some citizens of this community are absolutely disgusting,” Wiedner said in the first sentence of his resignation letter.

While he went on to say that he does not believe these attacks represent the majority of his community, he added that it is no longer worth the battle.

“There has not been one single decision that I have made or encouraged the council to make that I regret,” Wiedner said in the letter.

He added that he and his wife made the decision to move away from Lexington several weeks ago. They will move to another state where he accepted a job.

Read Wiedner’s full resignation letter below.