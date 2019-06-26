Person found dead on porch near Independence and Spruce was 32-year-old transgender woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police have officially identified the person killed near Independence and Spruce Tuesday.

According to KCMO Captain Tim Hernandez, the victim was Brooklyn Lindsey, a 32-year-old transgender woman.

Police said someone beat Lindsey. A woman found her dead on the front porch of a home.

That woman told police she walked out of her home near Independence and Spruce to give her sibling some money and found Lindsey dead. Police have not confirmed whether Lindsey is the woman's sibling.

Witnesses said Lindsey was often in the area where she was killed. They also said they heard gunshots in the area earlier in the day.

Police have not yet confirmed whether Lindsey was shot.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction. You can remain anonymous.