Road projects on Roanoke Road and other KC streets cause chaos for drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's relief in sight for some metro drivers.

The Public Works Department is fast-tracking a game plan to resurface a number of KC roads. But it doesn't come without some headaches.

Roanoke Road between 47th Street and Ward Parkway is the site of one of the most recent repavement projects.

The three-lane road has been tough, rocky and almost like a maze as drivers dodge uneven bumps in the road, big puddles of water and exposed potholes.

"It`s very dusty. The road is very rocky. In that perspective, it's really tough. It's kind of like the autobahn over here. Everybody is kind of doing what they want," said Abby Moore who lives on Roanoke Road.

Moore said she drives and walks the route daily, along with her pup Pickle.

On Wednesday afternoon, Moore was not the only one letting out a big sigh of relief as crews began laying down fresh asphalt.

The fresh and smooth road is a drastic contrast to what drivers were facing earlier in the day and during the spring.

"We need a bunch of new roads around here. It's a ton of potholes,” said Blake Adame, who also lives near the construction site.

The good news: Crews were able to complete the project in just a number of days.

Maggie Green, spokeswoman for Kansas City Public Works, said Roanoke Road is one of nearly 40 roads part of the 2019 Street Preservation Program. You can see where all the city's road work is happening here. “The Street Preservation Program has been a program for many years. Last year our budget was $10.8 million. This year, we have a budget of $17 million. We are able to do a little bit more work with a larger budget this year," Green said. She said the initial focus was on heavy traffic routes like Roanoke. Moving forward, the department is reminding commuters to use caution when driving in construction zones. She urges drivers to not text and drive, watch out for crews, and most of all, stay alert. Green said if the crews keep up the fast work, the overall city roads will be much better by the end of the year. “I’ve seen a lot more potholes are patched. We are finally catching up with that," she said. "Resurfacing work is beginning. We have construction season, so there are construction projects. There is a lot going on in Kansas City."