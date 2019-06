Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Crews shut down southbound I-35 just past I-435 in Olathe due to crash involving a dump truck and a sign Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the dump truck hit an overhead sign and knocked it down onto the highway.

No one was injured.

Crews must clear the sign and debris before they can reopen the highway. There is no word yet on how long that will take.