'She hiked the stairway to heaven': Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at 51

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ has died, her husband tweeted Wednesday. Chapman was just 51 years old.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he said in his tweet. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Doctors placed Chapman in a medically induced coma as she battled cancer.

Her husband, Duane, shared a photo from Chapman’s bedside Monday night.

On Monday he shared a photo from Chapman’s bedside. Just the day before he solicited prayers on his official Facebook page for his wife.

The couple found fame on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

Chapman had been keeping supporters updated on her cancer battle via social media.

In April, her husband released a statement regarding her being admitted to the hospital and later released.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.”