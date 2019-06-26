× Weekly test finds elevated e.coli levels at Smithville Lake’s Camp Branch Beach

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Clay County issued a swimming advisory Tuesday for Camp Branch Beach at Smithville Lake.

The county issued the advisory after noticing elevated e.coli levels.

According to a post on the lake’s Facebook page, levels are within normal range at Little Platte Beach.

“E. Coli is naturally occurring and can happen after heavy rains or from various wildlife,” the post said. “Clay County follows the same procedures as the state of Missouri when other beaches have an elevated E. Coli reading.”

The county said the beaches are tested weekly. They have posted signs at Camp Branch Beach to warn swimmers.