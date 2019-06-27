1 woman, 3 children injured injured in South KC crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a crash that left four people injured Thursday night.

Officers responded to a three vehicle crash near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, A Chevy Tahoe with a man and three children inside, ranging in age from 11 to 14 was driving in the area when it collided with a white car.

A woman inside that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The children in the Tahoe were also taken to the hospital, all with minor injures.

A third vehicle, a black SUV, was clipped during the impact. That driver was uninjured.

The driver of the Tahoe stayed on the scene and is talking with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.