1 woman, 3 children injured injured in South KC crash

Posted 10:13 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, June 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a crash that left four people injured Thursday night.

Officers responded to a three vehicle crash near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, A Chevy Tahoe with a man and three children inside, ranging in age from 11 to 14 was driving in the area when it collided with a white car.

A woman inside that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The children in the Tahoe were also taken to the hospital, all with minor injures.

A third vehicle, a black SUV, was clipped during the impact. That driver was uninjured.

The driver of the Tahoe stayed on the scene and is talking with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Crash at 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.