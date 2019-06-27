Community activist working to keep kids off the street through ENJOY program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A community activist is working to keep kids from the Urban Core out of trouble this summer.

It's part of Pat Clarke's "ENJOY" program -- engineering, neighborhood, jobs and opportunities for youth.

His six-week summer program is geared toward keeping kids off the street and away from violent crime. Clarke said he hopes to help keep these teens on a straight and narrow path.

"We decided that if we're going to get anything done in this community, then we're going to use the same kids that are committing the crimes. Not saying that it's our kids, but they're capable. Even more so, the opportunity for something to happen to them," Clarke said.

An extra incentive -- the kids are actually getting paid. But Clarke said if they don't do the job, they can get fired. It's all part of taking responsibility.