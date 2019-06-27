× During search for missing DeKalb County woman, officials find human remains

MAYSVILLE, Mo. — An investigation is underway in DeKalb County, Missouri after officials say they found human remains Wednesday afternoon.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark, his office conducted a search warrant at a property while looking for Leah Dawson, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since June 5.

During the search, Sheriff Clark said he and other agencies discovered human remains and other evidence.

The sheriff said in a news release that his office with working with the county coroner to identify the human remains.

The area where the remains were found is just over and hour drive from Kansas City.