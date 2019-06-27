Easy, cheesy delicious brussel sprouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

6oz Prosciutto

2 lbs brussel sprouts

1 tbsp thyme dried

1 tsp salt

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

4 tbsp butter melted

1/4 medium yellow onion chopped

2 cups heavy cream

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 cup Grana Padano shaved

Directions:

Place prosciutto on a baking sheet in a single layer and place in the oven at 475. Cook, flipping once until crispy. Put prosciutto in a bowl and set aside. Reserve baking sheet. Trim and half Brussel sprouts. Toss Brussels sprouts with thyme, salt, garlic, black pepper, butter, and onion. Spread mix out on the previously used baking sheet. Roast brussels sprouts in the oven for about 15 minutes. Tossing often to make sure they cook evenly. Whisk heavy cream, dijon mustard, and Cayenne pepper together. Rough chop prosciutto. In an 8 x 11 baking dish place brussels sprouts mixture and prosciutto, toss together. Pour Cream mixture into baking dish. Top with Grana Padano spread evenly. Bake in the oven at 350 until the cream has thickened, bubbly.

