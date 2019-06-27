Greenwood neighbors react to shooting where 54-year-old woman was killed

GREENWOOD, Mo. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on South Harris Road Wednesday night. It happened in a house in an unincorporated part of Jackson County.

Deputies responded to the shooting call and found 54-year-old Kimberly R. Alcorn dead. They say she was a resident of the house on the 13000 block of South Harris Road.

After a short car chase, deputies arrested a man who they believe is a suspect in the homicide.

Neighbors who live near wear the deadly shooting happened say it's usually a peaceful area. Some were shocked to come home and find a crime scene.

"I got home at like 3 a.m., from work and there was a cop car," Priscilla Avila said. "It was a sheriff's deputy and they had their lights on when I pulled into my house."

Avila watched as deputies strung up crime tape, yards away from her front door.

"I went inside and woke my parents up and I said, 'Hey, I think there's something going on outside,'" Avila said. "It's kind of unsettling that a murderer drove by my house and I had no idea. It's kind of stressful because this neighborhood is really peaceful."

Charges haven't been announced yet, but FOX4 will provide updates when they're filed.

