‘He’s looking at me!’ Snake shocks metro father, son by hitching a ride on their truck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A father and son driving through the metro got a surprise from a reptile while on the road Tuesday.

Christopher Henderson was driving with his dad, Bob, from Basehor to Kansas City, Kan., to pickup his brother so they could go suit shopping for his wedding. They were on Parallel Parkway for 10 minutes when a snake suddenly appeared on the passenger side of his dad’s truck.

“Thank God we had the air conditioner on, cause we’re usually running with the windows down,” Christopher said.

“I turned around and went ‘Whoa,’ his dad recalled.

The father-son duo is used to being around nature, but they said this was too close.

“Where did it come from? I don’t know,” Christopher said when FOX4 visited him and his father at their homes in Basehor. “Was it on top of the car? Underneath the hood? I don’t know.”

Christopher got out his cellphone and started recording the reptile.

“Oh, my God,” he’s heard in the video screaming. “It’s so big!”

“It is big,” his dad replied while driving the truck.

Christopher was animated throughout the roughly two-minute video, using colorful language at times.

“He’s looking at me,” he screamed.

“Where’s he at now,” his dad asked.

“He’s wrapped around your mirror,” Christopher replied.

Somehow, Bob managed to keep his cool behind the wheel the entire time.

“I knew I wasn’t in no danger and he wasn’t in no danger,” he told FOX4. “If not, I would’ve stopped the truck and got out. The thing is to keep calm and understand that there’s people around you.”

Bob thought if the snake would just slither across the windshield, he could use the wipers to get rid of it. That’s exactly what happened.

“It worked,” Bob said as he gave his son a fist bump.

“Sure did,” Christopher replied laughing.

They said they saw the snake slither away after it flew from the car. They believe it was a rat snake, which is not poisonous.

“Guarantee my windows are up from now on,” Bob said.