Homicide investigation is underway in Greenwood, MO

Posted 5:30 am, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, June 27, 2019

GREENWOOD, Mo — Jackson County Deputies were called out to a residence in the 13000 block of Harris just before midnight Thursday evening.  When deputies arrived they found a female victim dead inside the residence.   A male suspect was taken into custody, after a short vehicle pursuit.

Crime scene investigators and detectives were on the scene trying to discover just what happened.   No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.