Homicide investigation is underway in Greenwood, MO

GREENWOOD, Mo — Jackson County Deputies were called out to a residence in the 13000 block of Harris just before midnight Thursday evening. When deputies arrived they found a female victim dead inside the residence. A male suspect was taken into custody, after a short vehicle pursuit.

Crime scene investigators and detectives were on the scene trying to discover just what happened. No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.