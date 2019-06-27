× ‘I nearly slimed myself’ – Paul Rudd cast in new Ghostbusters movie

NEW YORK — Paul Rudd has taken to Twitter to announce his next movie project.

Standing outside the iconic Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8, Rudd announced he will be cast in the new Ghostbusters movie, coming in 2020.

“Who you gunna call?” Rudd said. “When I heard they were going to call me, well you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself.”

A report by Variety confirmed Rudd was in final negotiations for a role in the film. The movie will be directed by Jason Reitman. Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters movies, is the producer.

“I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters,” Rudd said.