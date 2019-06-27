24-year-old Kansas City man facing multiple charges in January murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection with a January homicide near 11th and Hardesty.

Jacob Everson, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Joseph Mason.

According to court documents, on Jan. 11 police were called to the 1100 block of Hardesty Avenue on a sound of gunshots.

When the arrived, they found Mason shot to death inside of his apartment, where police also recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Everson allegedly told police that he and another person went to Mason’s apartment to rob him. When the victim answered the door, Everson was allegedly holding a handgun and the three got into a struggle.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.