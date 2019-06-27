KCPD issues endangered person alert for 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since Sunday.

According to the alert, Keenan Lee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Lee has black hair, brown eyes last seen near East 29th Street and Spring Valley Park Road.

Family told police that Keenan is in need of daily medication and medical care.

When the 11-year-old was last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue gym shorts and black Nike flip-flops.

If you see him, please 911 immediately. If you know where he is, please call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.