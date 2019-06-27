Lawrence police looking for missing 81-year-old man who has dementia

Posted 8:18 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27PM, June 27, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 81-year-old man who has dementia.

John Gaither Ranney was last seen at 11:05 a.m. Thursday leaving a residence in the 3900 block of Overland Drive in a 1999 white Ford Ranger pickup truck with the Kansas license plate 370 HBH.

John Ranney

The truck has a camouflage Kansas University vanity plate on the front bumper. The truck was seen traveling out of Lawrence city limits west on 6th Street and George Williams Way around 1:40 p.m.

Police say Ranney lives in Salem, Oregon and was recently diagnosed with dementia. It’s unknown if he may be trying to return to Oregon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

